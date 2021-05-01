Chipmangel in der Auto-Industrie Ohne TSMC geht gar nichts

Der Mangel an Mikrochips trifft nicht nur die Autoindustrie. Das wichtigste Unternehmen in dieser Branche ist die Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. Sie kontrolliert 84 Prozent des Marktes – und investiert massiv in den Ausbau ihrer Macht.

Ein Originaltext aus dem "Economist"