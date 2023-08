Scoring political goals

Saudi Arabia is spending a fortune on sport

It says this will help diversify its economy. Critics all it "sportswashing"

On August 11th Saudi Arabia’s biggest football competition, the Saudi Pro League, will kick off for the 2023-24 season. Last season’s tournament did not exactly set pulses racing. Just 9,300 fans attended games on average. For three of the past five seasons the top scorer has been Abderrazak Hamdallah, a Moroccan who has not played for any of the world’s top clubs.