Künstliche Intelligenz Wie KI unser Leben und den Arbeitsmarkt verändern wird
Generative AI
Large, creative AI models will transform lives and labour markets
They bring enormous promise and peril. In the first of three special articles we explain how they work
Since november 2022, when Openai, the company which makes Chatgpt, first opened the chatbot to the public, there has been little else that the tech elite has wanted to talk about. As this article was being written, the founder of a London technology company messaged your correspondent unprompted to say that this kind of AI is "essentially all I’m thinking about these days”. He says he is in the process of redesigning his company, valued at many hundreds of millions of dollars, around it. He is not alone.
Chatgpt embodies more knowledge than any human has ever known. It can converse cogently about mineral extraction in Papua New Guinea, or about TSMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor firm that finds itself in the geopolitical crosshairs. GPT-4, the artificial neural network which powers Chatgpt, has aced exams that serve as gateways for people to enter careers in law and medicine in America. It can generate songs, poems and essays. Other "generative AI” models can churn out digital photos, drawings and animations.
Running alongside this excitement is deep concern, inside the tech industry and beyond, that generative AI models are being developed too quickly. GPT-4 is a type of generative AI called a large language model (LLM). Tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon and Nvidia have all trained their own LLMS, and given them names like palm, Megatron, Titan and Chinchilla.
The lure grows greater
The London tech boss says he is "incredibly nervous about the existential threat” posed by AI, even as he pursues it, and is "speaking with [other] founders about it daily”. Governments in America, Europe and China have all started mulling new regulations. Prominent voices are calling for the development of artificial intelligence to be paused, lest the software somehow run out of control and damage, or even destroy, human society. To calibrate how worried or excited you should be about this technology, it helps first to understand where it came from, how it works and what the limits are to its growth.
