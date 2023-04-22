Generative AI

Large, creative AI models will transform lives and labour markets

They bring enormous promise and peril. In the first of three special articles we explain how they work

Since november 2022, when Openai, the company which makes Chatgpt, first opened the chatbot to the public, there has been little else that the tech elite has wanted to talk about. As this article was being written, the founder of a London technology company messaged your correspondent unprompted to say that this kind of AI is "essentially all I’m thinking about these days”. He says he is in the process of redesigning his company, valued at many hundreds of millions of dollars, around it. He is not alone.