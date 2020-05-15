Insolvent: Verwaister Parkplatz vor einem Neiman Marcus Store.
Bankrott in allen Branchen

Amerikas Pleitewelle - Chapter 11 wegen Covid-19

Die Pandemie erwischt die US-Unternehmen hart. Anleihen im Wert von 550 Milliarden Dollar rutschen auf Ramsch-Niveau. Schon jetzt sind die Ausfälle höher als zu Zeiten der Finanzkrise. Und das ist erst der Anfang.

Eye of the hurricane

America Inc faces a wave of bankruptcies

But some firms will be able to restructure rather than go broke

“You will get business failures on a grand scale.” So declared James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, on May 12th. Peter Orszag, a former official in Barack Obama’s White House and now with Lazard, an investment bank, warned that the American economy could face “a significant risk of cascading bankruptcies”. How bad will things really get for America Inc?

The country has already seen a surge of corporate bankruptcies among big firms that puts 2020 on track to be the worst year since 2009, at the height of the global financial crisis. In recent weeks well-known firms ranging from Neiman Marcus, a department-store chain, and J Crew, a clothing retailer, to Gold’s Gym, a glitzy workout group, have gone bust. Hertz, a giant car-hire firm, and Chesapeake Energy, a pioneer of America’s shale industry, are both on the brink of bankruptcy.

As the American

