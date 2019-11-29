Unmut im Namen der 99 Prozent: Occupy-Demo an der Wall Street 2012.
Streit um die Vermessung des Top 1 Prozent

Sind die Superreichen gar nicht so reich?

Um die wahre Verteilung des Wohlstands ist unter Ökonomen ein Streit entbrannt. Womöglich müssen die Daten zur Ungleichheit überdacht werden. Der akademische Streit hat Folgen für die reale Welt.

Measuring the 1%

Economists are rethinking the numbers on inequality

An academic disagreement has big real-world implications

Over a decade before thousands of protesters gathered in Zuccotti Park in New York in 2011, a little-known researcher in France sat down to write about income inequality in a new way. “The focus of our study consists in comparing the evolution of the incomes of the top 10%, the top 1%, the top 0.5%, and so on,” Thomas Piketty wrote in a paper in 1998. With his long-term co-author, Emmanuel Saez, Mr Piketty pioneered the use of tax data over survey data, thereby doing a better job of capturing the incomes of the richest. He revealed that “the 1%” had made out like bandits at the expense of “the 99%”. His research gave Occupy Wall Street its vocabulary.

What followed was an explosion of research into the causes and consequences of a surge in inequality across the rich world. In “Capital in the Twenty-First Century”, a bestseller first published in 2013, Mr Piketty argued

