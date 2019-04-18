Wie viel heiße Luft steckt in den Einhörnern?
500px / Getty Images

Börsengänge von Uber, Lyft, Pinterest & Co

Der gefährliche Herdentrieb im Silicon Valley

Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Millionen Nutzer, coole Marken, charismatische Bosse. Die Stars der Tech-Szene haben alles - nur machen sie keine hohen Gewinne. Angesichts der aktuellen Milliarden-Börsengänge sollte die neue Art, Firmen zu erschaffen, hinterfragt werden. Die große Economist-Analyse.

A stampede of mythical proportions

The wave of unicorn IPOs reveals Silicon Valley’s groupthink

There is more to life than blitzscaling

If you want to go unicorn spotting, take a turn around the brand-new park on top of San Francisco’s Transbay bus terminal. This is not because it is perched on a spectacular, undulating building that itself looks quite like a mythical beast (Moby-Dick, in this case) nor because its tastefully planted flora, all native to flower-power California, offer a particularly enticing equine habitat. It is just that, as a would-be icon of San Francisco’s business district, the park is conveniently placed for looking out on their corporate headquarters.

There are 88 privately held startups worth more than $1bn each in the San Francisco Bay Area, more than in any other region in the world, and a fair few of them, including Slack, a corporate messaging service, and Instacart, a delivery firm, are hard by the Transbay terminal. You can’t quite see the headquarters of Lyft

Lade...

Hinter den Kulissen von Big Business.

Sie haben keinen Zugang? Jetzt gratis testen!

  • Aktuelle Insider-Geschichten über Strippenzieher, Masterminds und Hasardeure sowie Trends und Analysen aus der Wirtschaft
  • Jeden Monat die digitale Ausgabe des manager magazins
  • Jede Woche die besten Originaltexte aus „The Economist“
  • Ausgewählte Texte aus dem Harvard Business Manager
  • Einmal anmelden, überall nutzen – mobil, Web, Tablet, auf allen Ihren Geräten.
  • Flexible Laufzeit, jederzeit online kündbar
Jetzt Gratismonat beginnen
Hier anmelden

Hinweis

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrer App leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle App-Version oder wechseln Sie auf die mobile Website m.manager-magazin.de, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrem Browser leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle Version Ihres Browsers oder wechseln Sie zu einem anderen aktuellen Browser, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann auf Ihrem Gerät leider nicht angezeigt werden. Bitte aktualisieren Sie, wenn möglich, Ihr Betriebssystem. Vielen Dank!

Update
Update