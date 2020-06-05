Unterschiedliches Geschäftsmodell

Warum Twitter und Facebook so anders auf Trump reagieren

Während Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey sich mit US-Präsident Donald Trump anlegt, will Facebook-Chef Mark Zuckerberg sich heraushalten. Das liegt auch an den unterschiedlichen Geschäftsmodellen der beiden Social-Media-Plattformen.
May 28, 2020 - Palo Alto, California, U.S. - A screen grab of Facebook CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG being interviewed by DANA PERINO on Fox News The Daily Briefing. Palo Alto U.S. - ZUMAce6 20200528zafce6003 Copyright: xBrianxCahnx
imago images/ZUMA Wire
"Kein Schiedsrichter der Wahrheit": Facebook-Chef Mark Zuckerberg im Interview mit Fox News-Moderatorin Dana Perino.

A tale of two social networks

Twitter and Facebook have differing business models

And that makes for differing attitudes to politics

Big egos butting heads has been a constant theme of the technology industry. When the personal computer was still young, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, a super-pragmatist, was pitted against Apple’s Steve Jobs, an extreme aesthete. In business software, a later duel was fought between Oracle’s Larry Ellison and SAP’s Hasso Plattner, who locked horns because they were so alike. The latest clash is in social media, between Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg—one a hands-off new-ager with a taste for fasting and ice baths, the other an absolutist ruler on a mission to bring the world closer together.

This difference in personality, as well as in their politics, undoubtedly played a role when Mr Dorsey allowed Twitter to flag two recent tweets from President Donald Trump as unacceptable: one for its falsity, the other for glorifying violence. Mr Trump immediately

