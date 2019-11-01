Schatz der Wüste: Saudi Aramco-Fabrik am Shaybah-Ölfeld.
Inside-Analyse des Erdöl-Giganten vor dem Börsengang

Ist Saudi Aramco wirklich 2000 Milliarden Dollar wert?

Seit der saudische Kronprinz Mohammed Bin Salman den Börsengang des staatlichen Ölgiganten ankündigte, steht eine Frage im Raum: Was ist Saudi Aramco wert? Der Konzern ist zwar der Goliath der Branche - kämpft aber mit Problemen. Die große Inside-Analyse.

Saudi Aramco’s IPO

Aramco is both the oil sector’s Goliath and a firm vexed by problems

Is it worth a prince’s ransom?

In the headquarters of the world’s most profitable company, past its heavily guarded perimeter, down a road, through another security gate, out of the blazing sun and into a cool office building sit box after box of rocks. They are samples of anhydrite, shale, dolomite and grainstone, retrieved from kilometres below ground. A block of grainstone looks perfectly ordinary, its dark surface dotted with pores. But nestled in this rock were the remains of the tiny marine animals and plants which blanketed the Arabian peninsula before there was such a thing, over 100m years ago, and which still give the rock a faint, familiar scent: oil. “Smells like money,” says one executive—$111bn, to be precise.

That was the net income earned last year by Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s state-owned oil company. It is nearly twice that of Apple, the world’s most profitable listed firm, and more than

