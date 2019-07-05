If robots don’t take all the jobs

A different dystopia: July 2030

The real danger to future prosperity could be too few robots, not too many. An imagined scenario from 2030

It is hard to believe now, but a little more than a decade ago people were seriously worried about robots taking all the jobs. Back in 2018 the chief economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, gave a warning that “large swathes” of the population would become “technologically unemployed”. He argued that the “fourth industrial revolution” of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) would create even more disruption to people’s working lives than the previous three. Robots would do everything. There would be universal leisure but mass unemployment. Similar warnings were a fixture at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. Bestselling books predicted dystopian outcomes in which society split into a wealthy, robot-owning plutocracy and an unemployed underclass, and repressive governments would be needed