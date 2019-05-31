Jeep Wrangler in New York
2018 Getty Images

Geplante Fusion von Renault und Fiat Chrysler

Die ultimative Tributshow

Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Die avisierte Megafusion kann als Vermächtnis von Carlos Ghosn und Sergio Marchionne, einst Könige der Autoindustrie, angesehen werden. So visionär der Deal scheint, so große Herausforderungen birgt seine Umsetzung.

Building a juggernaut

Fiat Chrysler seeks a merger with Renault

Making it work will be tricky

The rise of the SUV shows that carmakers have persuaded many customers that bigger is better. Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (whose chairman, John Elkann, sits on the board of The Economist’s parent company) are hoping to convince investors that the same is true of carmakers. On May 27th FCA, an Italian-American firm, said it was seeking a merger with its French counterpart, itself in a close alliance with Japan’s Nissan and Mitsubishi. If a deal goes ahead, it will create an automotive colossus.

Together, the two companies sold nearly 9m cars last year and their combined revenues totalled €170bn ($190bn), with €10bn in operating profits. Only Toyota and Volkswagen (VW), each making over 10m cars a year, are bigger. Add Renault’s alliance partners, and the grand total of 15m cars would leave everyone in the dust.

The deal—still subject to approval by Renault’s shareholders—can be seen as the

Lade...

Hinter den Kulissen von Big Business.

Sie haben keinen Zugang? Jetzt gratis testen!

  • Aktuelle Insider-Geschichten über Strippenzieher, Masterminds und Hasardeure sowie Trends und Analysen aus der Wirtschaft
  • Jeden Monat die digitale Ausgabe des manager magazins
  • Jede Woche die besten Originaltexte aus „The Economist“
  • Ausgewählte Texte aus dem Harvard Business Manager
  • Einmal anmelden, überall nutzen – mobil, Web, Tablet, auf allen Ihren Geräten.
  • Flexible Laufzeit, jederzeit online kündbar
Jetzt Gratismonat beginnen
Hier anmelden

Hinweis

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrer App leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle App-Version oder wechseln Sie auf die mobile Website m.manager-magazin.de, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrem Browser leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle Version Ihres Browsers oder wechseln Sie zu einem anderen aktuellen Browser, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann auf Ihrem Gerät leider nicht angezeigt werden. Bitte aktualisieren Sie, wenn möglich, Ihr Betriebssystem. Vielen Dank!

Update
Update