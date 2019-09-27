Ein D-Wave-Prozessor des Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory im Jahr 2015, Teil der Gemeinschaftsarbeit von NASA, Google und der Universities Space Research Association
Historischer Durchbruch

Google enthüllt versehentlich seine Überlegenheit bei Quantencomputern

Ein eigentlich noch geheimes Dokument offenbart: Google-Forscher haben offenbar einen Quantencomputer gebaut, der den bislang schnellsten Supercomputer der Welt um Jahre abhängt. Die Verblüffung ist groß: Es wäre der Beginn einer neuen Ära.

Schrödinger’s cheetah

Proof emerges that a quantum computer can outperform a classical one

A leaked paper has given the game away

In an article published in 2012 John Preskill, a theoretical physicist, posed a question: “Is controlling large-scale quantum systems merely really, really hard, or is it ridiculously hard?” Seven years later the answer is in: it is merely really, really hard.

Last week a paper on the matter was—briefly and presumably accidentally—published online. The underlying research had already been accepted by Nature, a top-tier scientific journal, but was still under wraps. The leak revealed that Google has achieved what Dr Preskill dubbed in his article, “quantum supremacy”. Using a quantum computer, researchers at the information-technology giant had carried out in a smidgen over three minutes a calculation that would take Summit, the world’s current-best classical supercomputer, 10,000 years to execute.

A credible demonstration of quantum supremacy, which few disagree that

