Chefökonomin der Washingtoner Entwicklungsbank seit November 2018: Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg.
Nicholas Kamm / AFP

Penny Goldberg geht nach nur 15 Monaten

Warum die Weltbank ihre Chefökonomin verliert

Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Nach nur 15 Monaten im Amt zieht es Pinelopi Goldberg zurück an die Eliteuni Yale. Zuvor hatte ihr Team untersucht, wie Teile von Hilfszahlungen an bedürftige Länder auf Schweizer Bankkonten versickerten - durfte die Ergebnisse aber nicht veröffentlichen.

The Goldberg variations

The World Bank loses another chief economist

Penny Goldberg leaves after only 15 months in the job

When autocratic, oil-rich nations enjoy a windfall from higher crude prices, where does the money go? One place to look is Swiss bank accounts. Sure enough, an increase in oil prices is followed by a spike in deposits held by these countries in financial havens, according to a 2017 paper by Jorgen Juel Andersen of bi Norwegian Business School, Niels Johannesen of the University of Copenhagen and their co-authors.

When Mr Johannesen presented this result at the World Bank in 2015, the audience included Bob Rijkers, a member of the bank’s research group. The two of them joined forces with Mr Andersen to investigate if something similar happened after another kind of windfall: infusions of aid from foreign donors. Their conclusion was dispiriting. World Bank payouts to 22 aid-dependent countries during 1990-2010 were followed by a jump in their deposits in foreign financial

Lade...

Hinter den Kulissen von Big Business.

Sie haben keinen Zugang? Jetzt gratis testen!

  • Aktuelle Insider-Geschichten über Strippenzieher, Masterminds und Hasardeure sowie Trends und Analysen aus der Wirtschaft
  • Jeden Monat die digitale Ausgabe des manager magazins
  • Jede Woche die besten Originaltexte aus „The Economist“
  • Ausgewählte Texte aus dem Harvard Business Manager
  • Einmal anmelden, überall nutzen – mobil, Web, Tablet, auf allen Ihren Geräten.
  • Flexible Laufzeit, jederzeit online kündbar
Jetzt Gratismonat beginnen
Hier anmelden

Hinweis

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrer App leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle App-Version oder wechseln Sie auf die mobile Website m.manager-magazin.de, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrem Browser leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle Version Ihres Browsers oder wechseln Sie zu einem anderen aktuellen Browser, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann auf Ihrem Gerät leider nicht angezeigt werden. Bitte aktualisieren Sie, wenn möglich, Ihr Betriebssystem. Vielen Dank!

Update
Update