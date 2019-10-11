Veggie-Burger: Der weltweite Absatz von alternativem Fleisch könnte in den nächsten zehn Jahren von 1% des gesamten Marktes auf 10% steigen.
Pflanzlicher Fleischersatz

Der Siegeszug der veganen Schlachter

Noch ist der Markt winzig, doch er wächst rasant: Fake-Fleisch ist auf dem Weg in den Mainstream. Werden pflanzliche Fleischersatzprodukte unsere Nahrungskette revolutionieren?

Fake moos

Plant-based meat could create a radically different food chain

Meat no longer has to be murder

A journalist walks into Honest Burgers, a small chain of restaurants in Britain. Mindful of the carbon emissions that come from raising cows, he orders a plant-based burger. It tastes convincingly beefy, at least when encased in a brioche bun and loaded with vegan Gouda and chipotle “mayo”. He asks where this wondrous environmentally friendly virtueburger was made? Sheepishly, staff inform him that the patty—supplied by Beyond Meat, a California-based company—has been flown in from America.

To be fair, Beyond Meat has plans to begin production of its foods in the Netherlands. The company’s expansion is just one sign of a step-change in the demand for foods aiming to replace meat on people’s plates. A niche business is becoming mainstream. Startups and established food conglomerates are hungry for a share of a rapidly growing market for plant-based meats—foods that mimic the taste, texture

