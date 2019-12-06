Figuren mit Horrorvisionen: Boris Johnson und Jeremy Corbyn.
REUTERS

Was die Wahl für Großbritannien bedeutet

Nightmare before Christmas

Am 12. Dezember wählen die Briten ein neues Parlament. Sie können dabei für Boris Johnson und seinen harten Brexitkurs votieren - oder für die sozialistischen Visionen von Jeremy Corbyn. Klar ist vor allem eines: Das ohnehin tief gespaltene Land wird weiter auseinander getrieben. Die Wahlempfehlung des Economist. 

Our election endorsement

Britain’s nightmare before Christmas

A divided country faces an election that will tear it still further apart

British voters keep being called to the polls—and each time the options before them are worse. Labour and the Conservatives, once parties of the centre-left and -right, have steadily grown further apart in the three elections of the past four years. Next week voters face their starkest choice yet, between Boris Johnson, whose Tories promise a hard Brexit, and Jeremy Corbyn, whose Labour Party plans to “rewrite the rules of the economy” along radical socialist lines. Mr Johnson runs the most unpopular new government on record; Mr Corbyn is the most unpopular leader of the opposition. On Friday the 13th, unlucky Britons will wake to find one of these horrors in charge.

At the last election, two years and a political era ago, we regretted the drift to the extremes. Today’s manifestos go a lot further. In 2017 Labour was on the left of the European mainstream.

