Hoffnung auf Saudi-Arabien: Ölraffinerie in Ras Tanurah.
Thomas J. Abercrombie / National Geographic / Getty Images

Risiko für Anleger

Amerikas Angriff auf die Ölschurken

Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Der Fracking-Boom hat die USA zum weltgrößten Rohöl-Produzenten gemacht. Die Trump-Regierung brüstet sich bereits als Energie-Supermacht und probt ihre Macht mit Sanktionen gegen den Iran und Venezuela. Nur riskiert sie dadurch höhere Ölpreise an den Märkten. 

Crude tactics

America wants to challenge rogue petrostates

But it cannot squeeze Iran and Venezuela without risking higher oil prices for its own consumers

America has been a superpower for decades. As a superpower in global energy markets, however, it is barely an adolescent. As recently as 2015 it was illegal to export oil. Within ten years the shale boom has transformed it into the world’s biggest producer of crude. No longer must it tiptoe around regimes whose policies it detests but whose oil it craves. President Donald Trump touts an age of “energy dominance”. He has put its burgeoning energy prowess to the test with sanctions on Iran and Venezuela. But dreams of dominance are running into the realities of energy markets.

On April 22nd the American administration announced that no further waivers would be granted to countries importing oil from Iran. “We are going to zero,” declared Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state. Waivers to eight countries, granted in November, were due to expire

