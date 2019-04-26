A trap of one’s own
China tries to calm jitters about the “Belt and Road” initiative
Though belt-and-road lending is worrisome, it is not malevolent. The real problem is overreach
Chinese engineers are drilling their way through the green hills of Laos, clearing a path for a railway that one day may traverse South-East Asia. Each time they complete a tunnel—at least three times in the past month—they hold a brief ceremony, waving Chinese flags for the cameras. They are celebrating not just their engineering success but also the evidence before them that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China’s global infrastructure-building scheme, is making progress. The full railway is a long way off. Work has barely begun in Thailand, the next link. But the section in Laos should be in use by 2021.
It will be a test of what many see as a big economic danger of the BRI: that it will saddle poor countries with unmanageable debts. China insists that its tens of billions of dollars in loans and investments
Lade...
Hinter den Kulissen von Big Business.
Sie haben keinen Zugang? Jetzt gratis testen!
- Aktuelle Insider-Geschichten über Strippenzieher, Masterminds und Hasardeure sowie Trends und Analysen aus der Wirtschaft
- Jeden Monat die digitale Ausgabe des manager magazins
- Jede Woche die besten Originaltexte aus „The Economist“
- Ausgewählte Texte aus dem Harvard Business Manager
- Einmal anmelden, überall nutzen – mobil, Web, Tablet, auf allen Ihren Geräten.
- Flexible Laufzeit, jederzeit online kündbar