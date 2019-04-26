Die Welt zu Gast in Peking: Blumen vor dem Belt and Road Forum in Peking
Chinas Großprojekt eine Schuldenfalle?

Das sind die Risiken der Seidenstraße

In Peking diskutieren Regierungschefs aus aller Welt über die Belt and Road Initiative. Viele Kritiker warnen vor allem vor der Schuldenfalle, in die China die ärmeren Partnerländer treibt. Dabei ist das eigentliche Problem ein anderes.

A trap of one’s own

China tries to calm jitters about the “Belt and Road” initiative

Though belt-and-road lending is worrisome, it is not malevolent. The real problem is overreach

Chinese engineers are drilling their way through the green hills of Laos, clearing a path for a railway that one day may traverse South-East Asia. Each time they complete a tunnel—at least three times in the past month—they hold a brief ceremony, waving Chinese flags for the cameras. They are celebrating not just their engineering success but also the evidence before them that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China’s global infrastructure-building scheme, is making progress. The full railway is a long way off. Work has barely begun in Thailand, the next link. But the section in Laos should be in use by 2021.

It will be a test of what many see as a big economic danger of the BRI: that it will saddle poor countries with unmanageable debts. China insists that its tens of billions of dollars in loans and investments

