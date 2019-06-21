Trump-Rivalin: die US-Senatorin Elizabeth Warren.
Reuters

Elizabeth Warren fordert Trump heraus

Warum diese Frau die Retterin des Kapitalismus ist

Die Demokratin und US-Präsidentschaftskandidatin will die großen Tech-Konzerne zerschlagen, ihre Pläne sind radikal. Und doch bezeichnet sich sich als "Kapitalistin bis auf die Knochen". Das fasziniert auch konservative Amerikaner - und offenbart die Macht der Ideen in der Politik.

Lexington

Elizabeth Warren, saviour of capitalism

The senator from Massachusetts’s strong primary campaign suggests that ideas still matter

There is a revealing tradition of apostasy in American politics. Ronald Reagan’s disingenuous claim never to have left the Democratic Party (“It left me”) helped him woo millions of blue-collar Democrats. Hillary Clinton’s decision to downplay her early Republicanism, by contrast, signalled her lack of ambition to win votes from the other side. That Donald Trump switched camps at least five times before entering the Republican primary suggested his disloyalty to any party. Elizabeth Warren’s gravitation from right to left, and the use she is making of it in her increasingly fancied presidential campaign, is another telling case.

