Lunar exploration

Is it time to go back to the Moon?

Probably, yes

On March 26th Mike Pence, America’s vice-president, gave a speech at the US Space & Rocket Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, in which he told his audience that he was bringing forward, “by any means necessary”, the target date for America to send astronauts back to the Moon. The previous deadline had been 2028. It was now 2024. Then, on May 13th, NASA’s administrator Jim Bridenstine gave the reinvigorated project a name. It will be called “Artemis”, after Apollo’s twin sister, the ancient Greek goddess of the Moon. Following this, on July 10th, Mr Bridenstine moved two long-standing managers of NASA’s human space flight programme to other duties, writing in his memo, “In an effort to meet this challenge, I have decided to make leadership changes to the Human Exploration and Operations (HEO) Mission Directorate.”

The timing of all this is surely no coincidence. On July 21st it will be exactly 50 years since Neil Armstrong fluffed