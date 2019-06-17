Unconsoled



Video gaming enters the cloud

Cloud computing could do for gaming what Netflix did for films

More than 70,000 gamers, developers and publishers descended on Los Angeles to goggle at each other’s wares and show off their own at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), which began on June 11th. This year big publishers like Ubisoft and Square Enix used the annual video-game jamboree to show off previews of new games. Keanu Reeves, an actor, hyped up “Cyberpunk 2077”, a hotly anticipated title in which he plays a big role.

One of the most significant announcements at the show was also one of the briefest. Towards the end of a two-hour presentation, Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s gaming division, offered a few more details about Project xCloud, Microsoft’s foray into cloud gaming. The service will be available in October, he said, before letting gamers loose to try a demo version in the conference centre.

Cloud gaming aims to do for video games what companies like Spotify and Netflix