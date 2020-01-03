Was kommt auf uns zu? Terminator.
Was Algorithmen mit Markt und Demokratie machen

Kann Künstliche Intelligenz die Welt besser steuern als Menschen?

Eine von Cyborgs beherrschte Welt bleibt wohl Dystopie. Aber mit Datenmengen gefütterte Algorithmen können sehr wohl effizienter sein als die unsichtbare Hand des Marktes. Was bedeutet das für das Wirtschaftssystem? Und was für die liberale Demokratie? Der Economist-Essay zum Beginn des Jahrzehnts.
Essay

Beware the Borg - Can technology plan economies and destroy democracy?

How algorithms could someday be used to optimise the ballot box

About a century ago, engineers created a new sort of space: the control room. Before then, things that needed control were controlled by people on the spot. But as district heating systems, railway networks, electric grids and the like grew more complex, it began to make sense to put the controls all in one place. Dials and light bulbs brought the way the world was working into the room. Levers, stopcocks, switches and buttons sent decisions back out.

By the 1960s control rooms had become a powerful icon of the modern. At Mission Control in Houston, young men in horn rimmed glasses and crewcuts sent commands to spacecraft heading for the Moon. In the space seen through television sets, travellers exploring strange new worlds did so within an iconic control room of their own: the bridge of Star Trek’s USS Enterprise.

A hexagonal room built in Santiago de

