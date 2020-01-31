Smartphone als Fluch und Segen: Betrug bringt Menschen in ärmeren Ländern häufig um ihr Geld, besonders oft sind Philippiner betroffen.
Armut und Datenschutz

Wenn Kredite die Privatsphäre kosten

Das Smartphone war ein regelrechtes Wundermittel für die finanzielle Inklusion von zig Millionen Menschen ohne Bankkonto. Es gab den Ärmsten der Welt Zugang zu digitalen Finanzdienstleistungen und Krediten. Aber was scheinbar kostenlos ist, wird mit privaten Daten und einem hohen Risiko für Betrug bezahlt.

Poverty and privacy

How digital financial services can prey upon the poor

Their data can be used to exploit as well as help them

For those seeking to help the worst-off in poor countries, the mobile phone has been a magic wand. Mobile-money accounts have helped deliver “financial inclusion”—making financial services accessible to the tens of millions with a phone but no bank account. But they have downsides too.

The most obvious way digital financial services harm poor people is by laying them more open to fraud. Research from 2016 cited in a new report by the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP), a consortium of donors affiliated to the World Bank, found that in the Philippines 83% of people surveyed had been targets of mobile-phone scams, with 17% losing money. In Tanzania, 27% had been targeted and 17% fleeced; in Ghana, 56% and 12%.

For the most basic deceptions, a thief needs only a phone number. A text message might offer congratulations on winning a prize, requiring only a small

