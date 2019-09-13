Win-Win-Deal, politisch und ökonomisch: Huawei-Gründer Ren Zhengfei.
Aly Song / Reuters

Ren Zhengfei macht historisches Friedensangebot

Huawei-Gründer bietet Verkauf des 5G-Schatzes an

Der chinesische Konzern gilt als global führend in der 5G-Technik. Im Streit um mögliche Spionage macht der Gründer im Interview mit dem "Economist" nun ein Angebot, was es so in der Tech-Welt noch nie gab: Er scheint bereit, die komplette Technologie an einen Wettbewerber aus dem Westen zu verkaufen.  

Piece offering

Ren Zhengfei may sell Huawei’s 5G technology to a Western buyer

The Chinese telecoms giant’s boss considers creating a competitor for his company

In an atrium designed to evoke ancient Greece—ringed by stone columns and six towering approximations of the Caryatids— it was fitting that Ren Zhengfei, chief executive of Huawei, should extend an olive branch to the West: a piece of his company. The palatial edifice on Huawei’s sprawling campus in Shenzhen houses an exhibition hall proudly displaying the Chinese telecommunications giant’s “fifth-generation” (5G) technology. The ultra-swift, and ultra-coveted, mobile-phone networks will soon connect everything from cars to industrial robots.

It is this 5G technology—central to Huawei’s future revenue growth—that Mr Ren said he was ready to share, in a two-hour interview with The Economist on September 10th. For a one-time fee, a transaction would give the buyer perpetual access to Huawei’s existing 5G patents, licences, code, technical

