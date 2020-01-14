Diplomaten erkennen eine Abwärtsspirale: Xi Jinping und Donald Trump.
REUTERS
Misstrauen und Verachtung trotz Handelsdeals

Wie Pekings Machthaber auf die USA blicken

Trotz der Entspannung im Handelsstreit blickt Chinas Führung voller Argwohn und Verachtung auf die USA und deren Präsidenten. Ein paar Zyniker hoffen bereits auf dessen Wiederwahl 2020.

400-pound rivals

China views Donald Trump’s America with growing distrust and scorn

And cynics in Beijing hope for his re-election

Zoologists use a mild-sounding term—“displacements”—for moments when a strong, young mountain gorilla confronts the dominant male in his group. Behind the jargon lies a brutal reality: a drawn-out, bloody conflict looms. China’s leaders similarly use prim, technical-sounding terms to describe their confrontation with America. In closed-door briefings and chats with Western bigwigs, they chide the country led by President Donald Trump for responding to China’s rise with “strategic anxiety” (ie, fear). They insist that China’s only crime is to have grown so rapidly.

However, behind that chilly, self-serving analysis lurks a series of angrier, more primal calculations about relative heft. These began before Mr Trump came to office, and will continue even if an initial trade truce is made formal (Mr Trump says he will sign one on January 15th). They will endure long

