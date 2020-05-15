Gelähmter Welthandel: Desinfektion im Containerterminal.
Einbruch bei Handel und Direktinvestitionen

Wir erleben das Ende der Globalisierung

Die Krise könnten den Welthandel in diesem Jahr um ein Drittel einbrechen lassen, die ausländischen Direktinvestitionen gar um 40 Prozent. Dazu kommen Entwicklungen, die schon vor Corona zu sehen waren. Analyse eines epochalen Wandels.

No safety net

Covid-19’s blow to world trade is a heavy one

And pre-existing conditions seem to worsen the prognosis

The 2010s were not a happy decade for proponents of global trade. Though fears of an increase in protectionism following the financial crisis of 2007-09 did not materialise, nor did the growth of the 1990s and 2000s re-establish itself. Finance was tamer; China was richer and developing its internal market; transport was no longer getting cheaper. As a share of global GDP, neither global trade, foreign direct investment, nor stocks of cross-border bank lending returned to their 2000s peak.

And then, belatedly, fears about protectionism came good with the election of President Donald Trump. In 2018 he launched a trade war against China; he applied tariffs in the name of national security; his administration hog-tied the World Trade Organisation’s appellate court.

Optimists might have seen the 2020s getting off to a slightly better start. The “Phase One” deal between America and

