Verlassenes Gebäude in Queens, New York: Kann die Liebe der Anleger für Gewerbeimmobilien tatsächlich vergehen?
Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

Gewerbeimmobilien in der Krise

Verlieren die Investoren die Lust am Immobiliengeschäft?

Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Lange waren Gewerbeimmobilien sichere Investments mit stabilen Renditen. Dann schlug die Pandemie ein und elimierte so manch eine Mietzahlung. Das wird den Markt nachhaltig verändern.

Like a ton of bricks

Is investors’ love affair with commercial property ending?

After covid-19, the investment world will become more discriminating

The second week of March was a heartbreaking one for Will Beckett. The boss of Hawksmoor, a chain of steakhouses that employs 700 workers in Britain, had been days away from opening his first New York outpost. Instead government-imposed lockdowns forced him to close all his restaurants down. The City types that usually queue for its sizzling cuts were forced to go without. So too were Mr Beckett’s landlords, after he told them he could not afford to pay rent for the second quarter. Most of his peers, he says, have also yet to square the bill. Restaurateurs are likely to miss their payments for the third quarter too.

Activity is gradually restarting. On June 23rd Boris Johnson, Britain’s prime minister, said he would allow restaurants to re-open on July 4th. A moratorium on repossessions, introduced in March, has been extended to September. Yet

Lade...

Hinter den Kulissen von Big Business.

Sie haben keinen Zugang? Jetzt gratis testen!

  • Aktuelle Insider-Geschichten über Strippenzieher, Masterminds und Hasardeure sowie Trends und Analysen aus der Wirtschaft
  • Jeden Monat die digitale Ausgabe des manager magazins
  • Jede Woche die besten Originaltexte aus „The Economist“
  • Ausgewählte Texte aus dem Harvard Business Manager
  • Einmal anmelden, überall nutzen – mobil, Web, Tablet, auf allen Ihren Geräten.
  • Flexible Laufzeit, jederzeit online kündbar
Jetzt Gratismonat beginnen
Hier anmelden

Hinweis

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrer App leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle App-Version oder wechseln Sie auf die mobile Website m.manager-magazin.de, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrem Browser leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle Version Ihres Browsers oder wechseln Sie zu einem anderen aktuellen Browser, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann auf Ihrem Gerät leider nicht angezeigt werden. Bitte aktualisieren Sie, wenn möglich, Ihr Betriebssystem. Vielen Dank!

Update
Update