Buttonwood

Why investors favour economically orthodox political strongmen



A guide to auto-technocracy

A good way to start an argument that never ends is to try to define populism. Dictionaries say it is politics directed at ordinary people who feel neglected by elites. That leaves a lot out, not least economics. In 1990 Sebastian Edwards and the late Rudiger Dornbusch sketched what is meant by “economic populism”. It is an approach, they wrote, that denies that budget deficits or inflation are constraints on economic growth. The Latin American populists they studied printed money to pay for public-spending binges. It ended in tears.



There is no shortage of leaders in middle-income countries who fit the dictionary definition of a populist. But economic populism in its purest form is now quite rare (though its results are sadly evident in Venezuela). These days a lot of would-be champions of the people prefer their macroeconomic policies on the orthodox side: inflation targets, fiscal restraints,