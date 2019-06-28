Metropole des Geldes: Londons City.
Photocase / imago images

Finanzplatz London

Kann die City den Brexit überstehen?

London ist für die Finanzindustrie, was das Silicon Valley für die Tech-Industrie ist: Das größte Cluster der Welt. Es generiert so viel Umsätze wie die deutsche Autoindustrie. Nun kommt der härteste Test für das Geschäftsmodell der City.

Financial services

Can the City survive Brexit?

The world’s biggest international financial centre faces its toughest test 

The world has a handful of great commercial hubs. Silicon Valley dominates technology. For electronics, head to Shenzhen. The home of luxury is Paris and the capital of outsourcing is Bangalore, in India. One of the mightiest clusters of all is London, which hosts the globe’s largest international financial centre. Within a square mile on the Thames, a multinational firm can sell $5bn of shares in 20 minutes, or a European startup can raise seed finance from Asian pensioners. You can insure container ships or a pop star’s vocal cords. Companies can hedge the risk that a factory anywhere on the planet will face a volatile currency or hurricanes and a rising sea level a decade from now.

This metropolis of money, known as the City, generates £120bn ($152bn) of output a year—as much as Germany’s car industry. Because it allocates capital and distributes risk at a vast scale,

