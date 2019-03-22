Big Techs Erzfeindin: EU-Kommissarin Margrethe Vestager.
Datenschutzregeln, Kartellrecht, Strafzahlungen - und Zerschlagung?

Wie Europa es mit Big Tech aufnimmt

Der sagenhafte Aufstieg von Google, Apple, Facebook und Amazon alarmiert die Politik. Die Konzerne sollen die Privatsphäre ihrer Nutzer besser schützen, Hasskommentare unterbinden, Wettbewerbsregeln einhalten - und Steuern zahlen. Vor allem die EU kämpft auf allen Ebenen - und tut den Techriesen spürbar weh. Sogar eine Zerschlagung ist kein Tabu mehr.  

Europe’s beef with GAFA

Big tech faces competition and privacy concerns in Brussels

And the sector may be the better for it

Around 19 in every 20 European internet searches are carried out on Google. Not those done by Margrethe Vestager. The European Union’s competition chief says she mostly looks stuff up on Qwant, which prides itself on not tracking users in the manner its larger rival does. Forget also Google Maps, or Gmail, or any other product from the Alphabet stable: “I have better alternatives that provide me with more privacy,” the Danish politician recently told a crowd at SXSW, an annual festival of tech, music and thought in Austin, Texas.

Ms Vestager is hardly at the vanguard of a movement: even in its domestic French market, Qwant has less than 1% market share. Nor, at first, might her focus on privacy seem linked to her trustbusting brief. But, as she has explained, popular services like Facebook use their customers as part of the “production machinery”. You may not pay in cash

