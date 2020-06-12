After the fall



Investment in oil supply has collapsed. It may not roar back

Plunging investment, a battered cartel and a new fight over oil supply

In april, with the world in lockdown from covid-19 and oil demand sinking faster than at any time in history, oil producers from Dhahran to the Delaware basin made the only possible choice: cut supply, fast. American output fell by about 2m barrels a day between March and May. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to reduce supply by a record 9.7m barrels a day in May and June. The cuts helped propel the price of a barrel of Brent crude from less than $17 in mid-April to $42 on June 5th.

On June 6th, with demand still fragile, the OPEC alliance extended the cuts by a month. It is one thing to see supply drop when the oil market is engulfed by crisis. The more interesting question is how quickly supply will climb as normality returns. Production will respond, of course, as demand rises for jet fuel, petrol