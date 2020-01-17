Cheap shots



EQRX wants to make high-end medicines less costly

A Boston-based biotech startup thinks it has found a lucrative third way between high-margin branded drugs and high-volume generics

A biotech startup wants to make me-too versions of existing drugs. So far, so familiar. Except that EQRX, a firm based in Boston, aims to launch ten high-end medicines, including for cancer, in ten years—quite a feat by the industry’s sluggish standards. More unusual, it wants to charge a third of the price of rival treatments, maybe less. On January 12th it announced $200m in funding from investors that included Alphabet’s venture arm and Andreessen Horowitz, a famed Silicon Valley finance firm, which gushed that EQRX promised to “reimagine how medicines are created, tested and commercialised”.

The company wants to re-engineer Big Pharma’s business model, as Amazon has done for retail or Spacex for rocketry. It will ruthlessly outsource where necessary. More ambitiously, it wants to trim the direct