Kampfansage gegen Korruption: Präsidentschaftsbewerberin Elizabeth Warren.
Brian Snyder / REUTERS

Gegen Big Money und Big Tech

Wie Elizabeth Warren den US-Kapitalismus umbauen will

Vermögenssteuern, Sozialausgaben und ein Kreuzzug gegen die Wall Street und das Silicon Valley. Im Rennen um die Präsidentschaftskandidatur profiliert sich die Demokratin mit vielen Ideen zum Umbau der US-Wirtschaft - zum Besseren und Schlechteren. 

Warrensworld

Elizabeth Warren’s many plans would reshape American capitalism

For better and for worse

In 1936 Franklin Delano Roosevelt said of the big businesses lining up against his re-election: “They are unanimous in their hate for me—and I welcome their hatred.” Elizabeth Warren, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in next year’s presidential election, takes a similar approach. After a cable news personality reported that executives of big companies are anxious about the possibility of a Warren presidency, she tweeted: “I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message.”

Ms Warren, a former professor at Harvard who is currently a senator for Massachusetts, is offering Democratic primary voters a menu as ambitious as anything seen since FDR’s New Deal: a fundamental reworking of American capitalism. It is going down well. In The Economist’s average of public-opinion polls, as of October 23rd, Joe Biden has just a narrow lead over Ms Warren. Her support stands at 24%, the former vice-president’s

Hinter den Kulissen von Big Business.

