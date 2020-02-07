Fünf Headhunter dominieren den Markt: die so genannten "Shrek"-Firmen.
Die neue Macht der Headhunter

Wer taugt wirklich zum Chef?

Fast alle Unternehmen beauftragen externe Profis mit der Suche nach ihren Topleuten. Die Headhunter beeinflussen, wer es nach oben schafft - und wer nicht. Wie sie arbeiten und worauf sie bei ihrer Auswahl achten.

Take me to a leader

Corporate headhunters are more powerful than ever

The benefits of using them are hard to measure. They may be most useful as diplomats

For a few months last year Matthieu (not his real name) was on the most important team in finance. swift, a global payments-messaging service owned by 11,000 banks, was looking for a new chief. So was CLS, an institution that settles four-fifths of worldwide foreign-exchange turnover. Each had hired Matthieu’s firm to find one. He was aware of the stakes. Both outcomes were going to “impact everything” that money touches, he told The Economist at the time. His voice barely rose over the mellow music of a Manhattan hotel’s bar but nonetheless it carried a bass note of self-importance.

The firm got the job done. Javier Pérez-Tasso, swift’s former Americas head, took over as boss in July. Marc Bayle de Jessé, an official at the European Central Bank, started at CLS in December. The placements testify to the brokering brawn of executive-search

