Historischer Sündenfall: Marie Antoinette, Königin von Frankreich.
Rufmord per Fake-Sexvideo

Wie Frauen in Spitzenpositionen verleumdet werden

Mit der Deepfake-Technologie lassen sich Bilder und Videos fälschen. Das führt zu neuen Formen der Verleumdung. Insbesondere Frauen in Führungspositionen müssen damit rechnen, in manipulierten Sex-Videos aufzutauchen. 

Sex, lies and politics

Women in public life are increasingly subject to sexual slander. Don’t believe it

As deepfake technology spreads, expect more bogus sex tapes of female politicians

Adulterer, pervert, traitor, murderer. In France in 1793, no woman was more relentlessly slandered than Marie Antoinette. Political pamphlets spread baseless rumours of her depravity. Some drawings showed her with multiple lovers, male and female. Others portrayed her as a harpy, a notoriously disagreeable mythical beast that was half bird-of-prey, half woman. Such mudslinging served a political purpose. The revolutionaries who had overthrown the monarchy wanted to tarnish the former queen’s reputation before they cut off her head.

She was a victim of something ancient and nasty that is becoming worryingly common: sexualised disinformation to undercut women in public life. People have always invented rumours about such women. But three things have changed. Digital technology makes it easy to disseminate libel

