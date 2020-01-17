Schlüsselperson in und um Davos: Gründer Klaus Schwab (81).
Valentin Flauraud / dpa

Identitätskrise, Wettbewerb und ungelöste Nachfolge

Kann der Davos-Erfinder sein Erbe retten?

Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Am 21. Januar wird Klaus Schwab das 50. Davos-Forum eröffnen. Die Versammlung der Reichen und Mächtigen ist eine grandiose und höchst lukrative Erfolgsgeschichte. Doch bleibt das so? Die Rolle der Organisation steht in der Kritik, Wettbewerber drängeln - und die Nachfolgefrage ist ungelöst.

A tour of the Magic Mountain

Can the World Economic Forum keep its mojo?

The organisation behind Davos faces a conflicted identity, increased competition and uncertain succession

In 1971 a precocious German academic—at 32 years old, the holder of five degrees in engineering and economics—hosted a conference. The setting was the newly opened congress centre in the Swiss resort of Davos, best known for its tuberculosis sanatoriums and as the backdrop for Thomas Mann’s “The Magic Mountain”. Klaus Schwab wanted to use the symposium to make European businesses think more about stakeholders beyond those who own their shares, and to expose them to American management methods. The fees paid by the 450 who came generated a profit of SFr25,000 ($75,000 in today’s money), which Mr Schwab used to endow the European Management Forum.

Renamed the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 1987, its signature annual event has become the ultimate A-list bash for plutocrats. It attracts nearly 3,000 business folk, politicians,

Lade...

Hinter den Kulissen von Big Business.

Sie haben keinen Zugang? Jetzt gratis testen!

  • Aktuelle Insider-Geschichten über Strippenzieher, Masterminds und Hasardeure sowie Trends und Analysen aus der Wirtschaft
  • Jeden Monat die digitale Ausgabe des manager magazins
  • Jede Woche die besten Originaltexte aus „The Economist“
  • Ausgewählte Texte aus dem Harvard Business Manager
  • Einmal anmelden, überall nutzen – mobil, Web, Tablet, auf allen Ihren Geräten.
  • Flexible Laufzeit, jederzeit online kündbar
Jetzt Gratismonat beginnen
Hier anmelden

Hinweis

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrer App leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle App-Version oder wechseln Sie auf die mobile Website m.manager-magazin.de, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrem Browser leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle Version Ihres Browsers oder wechseln Sie zu einem anderen aktuellen Browser, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann auf Ihrem Gerät leider nicht angezeigt werden. Bitte aktualisieren Sie, wenn möglich, Ihr Betriebssystem. Vielen Dank!

Update
Update