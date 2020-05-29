Angriffe aus dem Dunkeln: Im Pentagon sorgt man sich um die Datensicherheit der Weltmacht.
Kommission ist für "schnelle und agile Gegenschläge"

Wie die USA gegen Cyberattacken aufrüsten wollen

Die Supermacht will sich auf dem gesetzlosesten Schlachtfeld der Welt besser verteidigen. Eine Kommission schlägt dafür einen neuen Cyberabwehr-Zar vor, enge Kooperation mit der Industrie und agile Gegenschläge amerikanischer Hacker. 

Cyber-defence

America rethinks its strategy in the Wild West of cyberspace

The challenge of defence in the world’s most lawless battlefield

Covid-19 has been a phisherman’s friend. Millions of professionals are at home and online, adjusting to new routines and anxious about their jobs. That makes them perfect marks: apt to click on an email that purports to be from their boss or a supplier asking for payment. Law-enforcement officials in many countries have reported a rise in cybercrime since the pandemic started.

But according to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, not all such attacks come from gangs or individuals looking to make a quick buck. On May 13th those agencies warned that cyber-actors affiliated with China were trying to steal covid-related data and intellectual property. China is not the only worry. Russian hackers may probe for weaknesses in American electoral systems; Iranians have targeted an American drugmaker; North Koreans have gone after cryptocurrency stores.

