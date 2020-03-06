Einbruch um ein Drittel: Der Ölpreis sinkt
Corona führt zu Preisverfall

Wie die Rohstoffmärkte von Covid-19 getroffen werden

Die Preise für Erdöl, Kupfer oder Soya fallen infolge der Coronakrise dramatisch. Das bringt vor allem die Staaten in Bedrängnis, deren Wirtschaft von Rohstoffen abhängt.

Free exchange

Commodity economies face their own reckoning due to covid-19

As prices fall, pressure for more health-care spending will rise

The reward for providing the world economy with the raw materials it needs to grow is perpetual vulnerability. The hyperglobalisation of recent decades, and the associated Chinese growth miracle, yielded large benefits to commodity producers of all sorts. Now, as the shock of the covid-19 pandemic works its way through the world’s new, tangled economic plumbing, commodity-dependent economies find themselves exposed. The dangers faced by this group—UNCTAD, a United Nations trade-and-investment body, classifies 102 economies as commodity-dependent—differ from those of countries wired tightly into manufacturing supply chains. For them, falling commodity prices instantly put a strain on public finances, just as the burden of coping with a public-health crisis is likely to increase.

Managing a commodity-based economy is never easy. When prices rise, governments

