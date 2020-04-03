Systemrelevant? Der Boeing-Konzern, der unter seinem Skandalflieger 737 Max leidet, und Airlines dürfen mit Milliarden Steuergeldern rechnen.
Steuergeld für angeschlagene Konzerne?

Warum der Mega-Bailout nicht alle Unternehmen retten kann

Staatliche Rettungsaktionen für Unternehmen sind unvermeidlich - und toxisch. Sie schaden dem Wettbewerb. Und alle Unternehmen in den USA und der Eurozone haben jährlich laufende Kosten von mehr als 13.000 Milliarden Dollar. Was also ist zu tun?

Bottomless Pit, inc

Bail-outs are inevitable—and toxic

How to design corporate bail-outs to protect taxpayers

In the past month the biggest business handout in history has begun. The goal of helping firms survive temporary lockdowns is sensible, but it is hard not to feel uneasy. At least $8trn of state loans and goodies have been promised to private firms in America and Europe, roughly equivalent to all their profits over the past two years. Over half a million European firms have applied for payroll subsidies. Some of these handouts will involve grubby choices: Boeing, embroiled in the 737 max crashes, might get billions of taxpayer dollars. Broad rescue schemes could also leave a legacy of indebted, ossified firms that impede the eventual recovery. Speed is essential, but governments also need a clearer framework to organise the jumble of schemes, protect taxpayers and preserve the economy’s dynamism.  

That $8trn is a big number, and includes state and central-bank loans, guarantees and

