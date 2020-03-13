Zona rossa: Polizei-Checkpoint in Codogno bei Mailand Ende Februar 2020.
AP/Antonio Calanni

Italien unter Quarantäne

Sollten wir Italiens Beispiel folgen?

Der italienische Staat hat angesichts des sich rasant ausbreitenden Coronavirus das gesamte Land zur Sperrzone erklärt. Sollten andere Länder den Lockdown jetzt nachmachen?  

All’italiana

Should other countries copy Italy’s nationwide lockdown?

The government’s response to covid-19 is unprecedented in modern-day Europe

Giovambattista presti, a psychologist at the Kore University of Enna in Sicily, is an adviser to the Policlinico, Milan’s oldest hospital, which is at the centre of Italy’s covid-19 epidemic. Of great concern now, says Mr Presti, is staff burnout. He is particularly worried about post-traumatic stress disorder among some medics. If hospitals reach the point at which they no longer have the capacity to treat every patient, some of them “will be forced to decide who should go into intensive care and who should be left to die”.

Similar accounts are emerging elsewhere. Daniele Macchini is a doctor at the Humanitas Gavazzeni hospital in nearby Bergamo. It has been overwhelmed by covid-19 patients. “Cases are multiplying. We are getting 15-20 admissions a day,” he wrote on Facebook. “The results of the swabs come in one after another: positive, positive,

