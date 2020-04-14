Fall der Lehman Brothers 2008: Der Krise 2020 stellen die Banken neue Abwehrkräfte entgegen.
Finanzindustrie in der Corona-Krise

Wie heftig wird es die Banken diesmal erwischen?

Das rücksichtslose Treiben der Banken war die Hauptursache für die Finanzkrise 2008. Die Schuld für die heutige Krise liegt nicht bei den Geldhäusern. Dabei könnten die Kreditausfälle noch größer werden als damals.

This time we’re different

How sick might banks get?

They have entered this crisis in better health than the previous one

From ebenezer scrooge to Gru in “Despicable Me”, the villain redeemed is a time-honoured trope in fiction. There has been much talk lately of bankers enjoying a similar rehabilitation. Reckless overextension by lenders was the root cause of the financial crisis of 2007-09. This time the blame lies with a microbe, not moneymen, and banks are seen as potentially part of the solution, not least as conduits for massive state support for stricken firms and households. 

The corona-crisis does indeed give banks a chance to improve their image. But it also presents them with some painful dilemmas and, worse, may ravage their bottom lines. Michael Corbat, boss of Citigroup, has warned that banks like his have to tread a “fine line” between supporting clients and undermining financial stability. They must conserve capital while also keeping dividend-dependent investors sweet. However

