Warten in Neu Delhi: Als Indien am 24. März den Lockdown verhängt hatte, waren dutzende Millionen Migranten, die zum Arbeiten aus Dörfern in die Städte gezogen waren, plötzlich ohne Einkommen.
Adnan Abidi / Reuters

"Hungersnöte von biblischem Ausmaß"

Wie Covid-19 die globale Armut zurückbringt

In den vergangenen 30 Jahren ging die Zahl der extrem armen Menschen stetig zurück - Corona hat allen Fortschritt auf einen Schlag zunichte gemacht. Das World Food Programme der UN prognostiziert eine Verdoppelung des akuten Hungers bis Ende 2020. Die reiche Welt ist derweil mit ihren eigenen Problemen beschäftigt.

The great reversal

Covid-19 is undoing years of progress in curbing global poverty

The number of very poor people was steadily falling; now it is rising fast

Jane Kabahuma has been eating one meal a day since the end of March, when the lockdown began. She used to work in a hotel, but it had to close, along with most businesses in Uganda. She thinks “it will take time” before the work comes back. In five months she is expecting a baby; it may arrive before a job does.  

Her standard of living has plummeted. She used to pay to fill her jerrycans from a clean tap, but these days fetches water from a dirty well, because it is free. She gets by, more or less, with help from friends and family. But for how long?

In normal times, people in poor countries have many ways to cope with shocks. If one member of a family falls sick, the others can work longer hours to make up for the lost income. Or they can ask cousins or neighbours for help. Or, if a whole village is impoverished by a bad harvest, they

