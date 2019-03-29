Alle im Blick: Die Sozialpunkte-Systeme in China.
Daten sollen die Gesellschaft steuern

So funktionieren Chinas Sozialpunkte-Systeme

Chinas Städte testen Systeme, um gutes Verhalten zu belohnen und schlechtes zu bestrafen. AAA-Bürger dürfen billiger Bus fahren - aber 12 Millionen Chinesen stehen landesweit auf einer schwarzen Liste und erhalten keine Flugtickets mehr. Wie gefährlich sind die datengetriebenen Ratingmodelle?

Keeping tabs

China’s “social credit” scheme involves cajolery and sanctions

Some people shrug it off, others worry

Just over a year ago, the eastern city of Suqian announced a plan to score the “trustworthiness” of every adult resident. Everyone would start with 1,000 points. They could get more for performing good deeds, such as voluntary work, giving blood, donating bone-marrow or being a model worker. Points would be deducted for bad behaviour such as defaulting on loans, late payment of utility bills, breaking the rules of the road or being convicted of a crime. Scores would be recalculated monthly and allow residents to be sorted into eight categories, from AAA (model citizen) to D (untrustworthy).

Suqian calls the system “Xichu Points”, after the ancient kingdom of Western Chu to which the area once belonged. It appears to be up and running. A government office in the city offers leaflets explaining how it works. Residents can look up their rating by entering their identity-card number

