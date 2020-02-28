König von Disneyland: Seine Erfolgsbilanz machte Bob Iger zu einem der bestbezahlten Unternehmenschefs der Welt.
2017 Getty Images

Bob Igers Erfolgsstrategien

Die drei Managementlehren des Disney-Königs

In seiner 15-jährigen Amtszeit hat Bob Iger den Gewinn des Disney-Konzerns vervierfacht und eines der beeindruckensten Entertainment-Imperien der Welt erschaffen. Nicht nur sein Nachfolger Bob Chapek sollte die Lektionen seines Vorgängers beherzigen.

Schumpeter

Bob Iger, king of Disneyland

Three lessons from one of Hollywood’s most successful bosses

“I don’t know if the word disrupter was the right word to use back then, but I’ve always been willing to take some chances.” That is how Bob Iger recently explained his approach to running Disney. In his 15-year tenure Mr Iger’s bets have turned the American entertainment company from a moderately profitable business threatened by digital upstarts like Netflix and Amazon into one of the world’s most formidable content-and-technology powerhouses. Profits quadrupled from $2.5bn in 2005 to $10.4bn in 2019. Disney’s market capitalisation rocketed from $48bn to over $230bn. This track record has made Mr Iger one of the most lionised (and best-paid) corporate bosses on Earth.

On February 25th Mr Iger once again displayed a fondness for disruption by announcing his departure from the corner office, effective immediately. He had toyed with the idea of retiring several times, only to change his mind.

