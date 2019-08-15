"Das alte Geschäftsmodell ist tot", sagt Stephen Schwarzman.
Blackstone-Boss Stephen Schwarzman will neues Wachstum

Die Angriffspläne der weltgrößten Private-Equity-Firma

Blackstone ist ein Mythos. Die Fonds der weltgrößten Beteiligungsfima haben seit den 90er Jahren jährlich 15 Prozent Rendite erwirtschaftet. Aber dem Boss das nicht. Stephen Schwarzman will mehr Wachstum, neue Strukturen und neue Geschäfte. Schaftt er das mit ebenso abnormalen Renditen?  

Alternative reality

Stephen Schwarzman says that Blackstone is not done growing

Can the boss of the world’s biggest buy-out firm make it bigger while keeping it profitable?

When buy-out firms first came to prominence in the 1980s, they were seen as wolves in fine Italian wool. Private-equity (PE) companies won a reputation for devouring companies, which they loaded with debt, stripped of assets and rid of workers. All to make a killing for their millionaire investors—and themselves.

In the past 30 years the industry has softened its image while maintaining a red-bloodedly capitalist devotion to returns. PE firms have diversified into a wider array of assets, from commercial property to corporate debt; anything not traded in public markets is fair game. They have also grown a bit cuddlier, collaborating with their targets rather than consuming them—and considerably bigger.

None more so than Blackstone, the world’s largest “alternative asset manager”, as it now calls itself. It manages $512bn

