Auf dem Höhepunkt des Hypes: Bitcoin-Wechselstube in Krakau.
ddp images

Trotz Jahreshoch der Kryptowährung

Warum ein dauerhaftes Comeback des Bitcoin unwahrscheinlich ist

Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Zigtausende Anleger haben ihre Ersparnisse in Kryptowährungen gesteckt. Auch nach dem Platzen der Spekulationsblase predigen Fans und IT-Größen von einer Erholung der Kurse. Jetzt erreicht er sogar sein Jahreshoch. Doch Achtung: Das System hat Fehler.   

Can cryptocurrencies recover?

Flaws in Bitcoin make a lasting revival unlikely

The latest boom and bust invite comparisons with past financial manias

“Be more brenda,” said the ads for CoinCorner, a cryptocurrency exchange. They appeared on London’s Underground last summer, featuring a cheery pensioner who had, apparently, bought Bitcoins in just ten minutes. It was bad advice. Six months earlier a single Bitcoin cost just under $20,000. By the time the ads appeared, its value had fallen to $7,000. These days, it is (although it rose surprisingly by 20 percent) just $4,600.

While the price was soaring, big financial institutions such as Barclays and Goldman Sachs flirted with opening cryptocurrency-trading desks. Brokerages sent excited emails to their clients. The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), one of the world’s leading derivatives exchanges, launched a Bitcoin futures contract. Hundreds of copycat cryptocurrencies also soared, some far outperforming Bitcoin itself. Ripple rose by

Lade...

Hinter den Kulissen von Big Business.

Sie haben keinen Zugang? Jetzt gratis testen!

  • Aktuelle Insider-Geschichten über Strippenzieher, Masterminds und Hasardeure sowie Trends und Analysen aus der Wirtschaft
  • Jeden Monat die digitale Ausgabe des manager magazins
  • Jede Woche die besten Originaltexte aus „The Economist“
  • Ausgewählte Texte aus dem Harvard Business Manager
  • Einmal anmelden, überall nutzen – mobil, Web, Tablet, auf allen Ihren Geräten.
  • Flexible Laufzeit, jederzeit online kündbar
Jetzt Gratismonat beginnen
Hier anmelden

Hinweis

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrer App leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle App-Version oder wechseln Sie auf die mobile Website m.manager-magazin.de, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrem Browser leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle Version Ihres Browsers oder wechseln Sie zu einem anderen aktuellen Browser, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann auf Ihrem Gerät leider nicht angezeigt werden. Bitte aktualisieren Sie, wenn möglich, Ihr Betriebssystem. Vielen Dank!

Update
Update