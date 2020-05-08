Special Report: International Banking

Geopolitics and technology threaten America’s financial dominance

And now the covid-19 pandemic is precipitating a split, says Matthieu Favas

In anuary an American former general spoke at a gathering of senior global financiers. Used to thinking about strategy and hard power, he warned that America is dealing poorly with its most complex array of threats since the cold war - from Iran and Russia to the novel coronavirus. But he also spoke of a much less visible threat: how, through its aggressive use of economic sanctions, America is misusing its clout as the predominant financial power, thereby pushing allies and foes alike towards building a separate financial architecture. “I’m not sure of the decider-in-chief’s appreciation for how the financial system works,” he said. That a former general would be thinking about the global financial system says much about how significant that danger has become.



The system is made up of the institutions, currencies