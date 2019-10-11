Selbstfahrendes Auto in Peking: Im autoritären China geht offenbar einiges einfacher als in den streitigen Demokratien des Westens.
Fu Tian / China News Service / Visual China Group / Getty Images

Autonomes Fahren im autokratischen Staat

Warum ausgerechnet China bei Roboterautos punkten kann

Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Autohersteller träumen von Roboterfahrzeugen, die die Straßen freier und sicherer machen sollen. Technologisch liegen westliche Firmen vorne. Doch jetzt kommt China - und verändert mit staatlicher Unterstützung nicht nur seine Autos, sondern auch die Straßen selbst.

Autonomous ways

Chinese firms are taking a different route to driverless cars

The path to a world of self-driving remains long and winding

The self-driving cars that cruise around South Ronghua Road look just like their American counterparts: chunky sedans with a rack of sensors bolted to the roof and a supercomputer in the boot. Beijing’s government has dubbed this south-eastern patch of the city Beijing-e-Town. It is one of a growing number of urban spaces across China designated for testing autonomous vehicles (AVS). Digital lane markers can switch parts of the road to AV-only on demand. Signs announce “National Test Roads”. Cars bear the decals of China’s leading AV companies: Baidu, Pony.ai, WeRide.

For years Western carmakers have promised a world awash with AVS by now, making roads safer and less congested (see table). That it is not shows just how tough a computational and regulatory nut self-driving is to crack. It increasingly seems that if AVS are to become widespread, it may happen

Lade...

Hinter den Kulissen von Big Business.

Sie haben keinen Zugang? Jetzt gratis testen!

  • Aktuelle Insider-Geschichten über Strippenzieher, Masterminds und Hasardeure sowie Trends und Analysen aus der Wirtschaft
  • Jeden Monat die digitale Ausgabe des manager magazins
  • Jede Woche die besten Originaltexte aus „The Economist“
  • Ausgewählte Texte aus dem Harvard Business Manager
  • Einmal anmelden, überall nutzen – mobil, Web, Tablet, auf allen Ihren Geräten.
  • Flexible Laufzeit, jederzeit online kündbar
Jetzt Gratismonat beginnen
Hier anmelden

Hinweis

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrer App leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle App-Version oder wechseln Sie auf die mobile Website m.manager-magazin.de, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann in Ihrem Browser leider nicht dargestellt werden. Bitte installieren Sie die aktuelle Version Ihres Browsers oder wechseln Sie zu einem anderen aktuellen Browser, um manager magazin premium lesen zu können. Vielen Dank!

manager magazin premium kann auf Ihrem Gerät leider nicht angezeigt werden. Bitte aktualisieren Sie, wenn möglich, Ihr Betriebssystem. Vielen Dank!

Update
Update