Bart van Overbeeke / ASML
Begehrtes Objekt: Anlage zur Chipproduktion des niederländischen Herstellers ASML.

ASML auf dem Weg zum Monopol

Der Chipriese aus der holländischen Provinz

In einem Vorort von Eindhoven sitzt eine weitgehend unbekannte Firma, die an der Börse inzwischen mehr wert ist als so gut wie alle Dax-Konzerne. ASML liefert kritische Bauteile von Computerchips - und hat damit ein Monopol in der weltweiten Tech-Industrie aufgebaut.

Industrial light and magic

How ASML became chipmaking’s biggest monopoly

A low-key Dutch company has cornered a critical link in the global electronics supply chain

Ask people to pinpoint the centre of the digital economy and many will finger Silicon Valley, populated by Apple, Google, Facebook and too many sexy startups to count. Others may nod at the area around Seattle, where Amazon and Microsoft are based. Some could suggest Shenzhen, China’s technology hub. Few would point to a nondescript suburb of Eindhoven, the Netherlands’ fifth-biggest city. Yet on closer inspection, the case for Veldhoven looks compelling. It is home to ASML, the world’s sole manufacturer of the most advanced equipment critical to modern chipmaking. If chips make the world go round, ASML may be the closest the multi-trillion-dollar global tech industry has to a linchpin.

ASML is not the only maker of photolithographic machines, which use light to etch integrated circuits onto silicon wafers. It competes with Canon

