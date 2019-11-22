Das Portemonnaie ersetzen: Das versucht Apple-Chef Tim Cook schon lange.
US-Riesen geht es um Daten, nicht um Geld

Die Tech-Konzerne kapern das Bankgeschäft

Amazon, Google, Facebook und Apple - alle vier Tech-Riesen aus den USA forcieren ihre neuen Pay-Dienste. Damit stoßen ausgerechnet Konzerne mit einem Vertrauensproblem in die sensibelste Industrie der Welt vor.  

The annual Web Summit in Lisbon each year is Woodstock for geeks. Over three days in November, 70,000 tech buffs and investors gather on grounds the size of a small town. Rock stars, like Wikipedia’s boss or Huawei’s chairman, parade on the main stage. Elsewhere people queue for 3D-printed jeans or watch startups pitch from a boxing ring. Money managers announce dazzling funding rounds. Panellists predict a cashless future while gazing into a huge crystal ball. A credit-card mogul dishes out company-coloured macaroons.

Yet the hype conceals rising nervousness among the fintech participants. After years of timidity Big Tech, with its billions of users and gigantic war chest, at last appears serious about crashing their party. “It’s the one group everyone is most scared about,” says Daniel Webber of FXC Intelligence, a data firm. Each of the so-called GAFA quartet

