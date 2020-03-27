Hohe Abwehrkräfte: Allein Apples Barreserven übersteigen die Rettungspakete vieler Staaten. Im Bild ist der Konzern-Campus.
Wer die Profiteure der Krise sind

Die Pandemie macht die großen Konzerne noch mächtiger

Inmitten des Chaos in der Weltwirtschaft ist klar: Einige große Unternehmen wie Johnson & Johnson, Apple, L'Oreal, BP oder Amazon werden durch die Krise weiter gestärkt. Eine Auswertung des "Economist" zeigt, welche Großkonzerne dazu gehören.

Best in show

The pandemic shock will make big, powerful firms even mightier

And change the societies in which the corporate top dogs operate

Across the rich world, governments and economists are scrambling to work out how costly virus-related lockdowns will be. Will the economy shrink by a tenth or a third? Is the slump going to last for three months, six or more? No one can say with any precision. A similarly unnerving and inexact exercise is happening in boardrooms as firms try to estimate by how much their cashflows will fall and whether they have the resources to survive.

Amid the chaos one thing, at least, is clear: a few powerful firms are set to gain more clout. Already some are a source of financial stability. It costs less to insure Johnson & Johnson’s debt against default than Canada’s. Apple’s gross cash pile of $207bn exceeds most countries’ fiscal stimulus. Unilever is funnelling cash to its army of suppliers. In the long run this group of firms—call them the top dogs—may win market

