How to beat Bezos

Baby Amazons take on their American role model

They are not as impotent as it might seem

Delight Ogualu’s hair is straight, black and gloriously glossy. She made it herself. Mrs Ogualu and her husband run a business selling wigs, which are fashionable in Nigeria. At first buyers came to their small Lagos shop in person. Then they started selling their goods on Jumia, an e-commerce site, to customers across the country. Today about 60% of the Ogualus’ sales are made online.

Around the emerging world, businesses like the Ogualus’ are finding a route to market through the internet. Global e-commerce has been growing for more than a decade. But companies like Jumia are having a moment. Investors are piling in again, spying opportunities to lock in newly connected consumers.

Jumia floated on the New York Stock Exchange in April. MercadoLibre, Latin America’s dominant marketplace from Argentina, which listed in New York 12 years ago, has seen its share price more than double since